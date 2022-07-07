WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Weekly Positivity Rate for COVID-19 on the Rise in County

Chautauqua County’s 7-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 has been on the rise for the last couple weeks.

While the CDC Community Transmission level is still considered low, according to the County Health Department the average positivity rate rose from 4.3% on June 22, to 6% June 29th, to a current rate of 8.9% as of July 6.

And while wastewater analysis data shows high levels of COVID in both Dunkirk and the Jamestown-Falconer area, data is not available for the last two weeks.

60% of the population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Chautauqua County with 66.6% having at least one dose and 54.5% being fully vaccinated with a booster dose.

