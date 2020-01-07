Wegmans Begins Ban on Plastic Bags Jan. 27

ROCHESTER – A new state law will change how groceries are brought home.

The state-issued ban on single-use plastic bags in New York takes effect on March 1. But Wegmans Food Markets will end its use of single-use plastic bags starting Monday, Jan. 27. Beginning that day, Wegmans will stop using the plastic bags and shift to using paper bags.

Stores will still have plastic bags in certain departments for situations such as for packaging raw meat. However, they will not be available at check-out lines.

Tops Friendly Markets will reportedly wait until March 1 to initiate the ban.