Wegmans Issues Recall For Camembert Cheese Products

Wegmans has issued a recall for several Camembert cheese products due to potential listeria contamination.

The recall, announced August 12, includes the following products sold at Wegmans:

Wegmans Buttery Camembert, UPC 77890-53515, Best By dates 7/26/2025, 8/12/2025, and 8/19/2025

Assorted Cheese Flight, UPC 2-77100-00000-0

Grilling Camembert with Tapenade & Roasted Tomatoes, 10 oz., UPC 2-77297-00000-0

Wegmans Caramel Apple Pecan Topped Brie Cheese, UPC 2-77645-00000-3

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may experience fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Customers who purchased the affected products can return them to Wegmans for a full refund.