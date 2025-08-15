WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Wegmans Issues Recall For Camembert Cheese Products

Wegmans Issues Recall For Camembert Cheese Products

By Leave a Comment

Wegmans has issued a recall for several Camembert cheese products due to potential listeria contamination.

The recall, announced August 12, includes the following products sold at Wegmans:

  • Wegmans Buttery Camembert, UPC 77890-53515, Best By dates 7/26/2025, 8/12/2025, and 8/19/2025
  • Assorted Cheese Flight, UPC 2-77100-00000-0
  • Grilling Camembert with Tapenade & Roasted Tomatoes, 10 oz., UPC 2-77297-00000-0
  • Wegmans Caramel Apple Pecan Topped Brie Cheese, UPC 2-77645-00000-3

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may experience fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Customers who purchased the affected products can return them to Wegmans for a full refund.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.