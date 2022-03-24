Wegmans Issues Recall for Possible Listeria Contamination in Packaged Pre-Cut Fruit

Wegmans has issued a recall of select pre-cut fruit due to possible listeria contamination.

The products affected include Wegmans watermelon chunks, pineapple spears, cantaloupe spears, and melon trio.

Wegmans says all products may be returned to Customer Service for a full refund. For more information, customers can contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663.

If your product has an 8 digit code underneath the best by date as follows: 02101XXX that denotes that package is unaffected by this recall and is safe to consume.

This Recall Only Affects Stores Located in the Following States: New York, Pennsylvania, & Massachusetts.

The following products are affected and should be returned for a refund:

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Watermelon Chunks 10 oz

Codes: Best By 3/15, 3/18, 3/20/, 3/22

UPC: 7789020906, 77890133497

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Small Watermelon Hearts 24 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789010030, 7789093809

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Watermelon Chunks Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789024661, 7789025238

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Pineapple Spears Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/17, 3/20, 3/22, 3/24

UPC: 7789025184

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Cantaloupe Spears Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789026057

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Melon Trio Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789030568, 7789049552]]