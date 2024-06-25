Wegmans Issues Recall of Abilyn’s Ice Cream Cakes

Wegmans has issued a recall of Abilyn’s ice cream cakes due to listeria concerns.

Abilyn’s posted on their company website that they were informed Friday, June 21, 2024, by a production partner, that recent testing by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) had detected the presence of possible contamination on the production line that has been used to produce the Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery ice cream cakes.

The company said there is currently no indication that the ice cream cakes have been contaminated, but out of an abundance of caution, a recall has been issued for all flavors of ice cream cake with a Best By date between 4/20/24 and 4/20/25.

The product was sold at Wegmans stores and can be returned for a full refund.

For more information, contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM