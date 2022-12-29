Wegmans Issues Recall on Greens Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination

Wegmans has issued a voluntarily recall of micro greens, sweet pea leaves and cat grass because of potential salmonella contamination.

The company said in a statement the products were being recalled because of the soil the plants were grown in tested positive for Salmonella. They added that no illnesses have been associated with this recall.

The company also announced the recalls on its website with automated phone calls sent to alert customers who bought the products using Shoppers Club cards.

Customers can return the items to store service desks for refunds.

The full details on the recall can be found here: https://www.wegmans.com/news-media/product-recalls/

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare cases infections can enter the bloodstream and produce more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

People with questions should call (855) 934-3663 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.