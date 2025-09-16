Wegmans Recalls Canned Fruit Over Lead Levels

Wegmans had recalled some canned fruit due to lead levels.

Pacific Coast Producers is recalling specific lots of three varieties of Wegmans brand canned fruit due to lead levels being above regulatory guidance.

The products in the recall include:

Wegmans FYFGA Fruit Cocktail 15 OZ

UPC: 0-77890-46152-5

Lot 6FCB 02 C2206 AND Best if used by 9/1/2027

Wegmans FYFGA Halved Pears in Pear Juice 15 OZ

UPC: 0-77890-74749-0

Lot 6PJ 09 C2295 AND Best if used by 9/1/2027

Wegmans Organic Sliced Pears 15 OZ

UPC: 0-77890-36541-0

Lot Number 60PSJ 04 C2893 AND Best if used by 9/1/2027

All product may be returned to Wegmans stores for a full refund.

For more information, contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 daily from 8:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m.