Wegmans is recalling some of its frozen chicken nuggets because they may contain bone fragments.

The impacted products are 46-oz packages of the Wegmans Family Packed Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat with a sell-by date of August 26, 2025.

If you have any questions you can call Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, or Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

You can also return the product to Wegmans for a full refund.