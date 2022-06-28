Wegmans Recalls Vidalia Onions Sold June 23-24

Wegmans has issued a product recall alert for Vidalia onions sold at some of its stores in New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

The onions are being recalled due to potential Listeria contamination. Listeria is a bacteria that can cause serious infection, the primary symptoms of which are fever and diarrhea.

The recall affects Vidalia onions sold by the pound from June 23 to June 24 at specific Wegmans stores listed below. They may have PLU stickers with 4159 or 4166 on them.

The Jamestown, the two stores in Erie, PA; and a number of Buffalo Wegmans stores are part of the recall.

Anyone who purchased the onions can return them to the customer service desk at their local Wegmans for a full refund, or call 1-855-934-3663 for more information.