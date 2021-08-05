Wegmans Requiring Employees to Wear Masks, Encourage Customers to Wear Masks

Wegmans is encouraging all customers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask while their stores. The grocery store chain made the announcement after reviewing updated guidance from the CDC, state, and local health departments. All Wegmans employees are now required to wear face masks in stores.

Walmart said it’s encouraging customers to wear masks in areas with rising coronavirus cases and will post “health ambassadors” to entrances to hand out masks to customers.

The CDC now recommends that people, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas where there’s “substantial and high transmission” of COVID-19, as well as in K-12 schools. In Chautauqua County, the CDC transmission rate remains at “moderate.” In May, the CDC had relaxed face mask guidance, saying it was no longer necessary for fully vaccinated individuals to wear one indoors.