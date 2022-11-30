WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Western NY Land Conservancy Names Jon Kaledin as New Executive Director

The Western New York Land Conservancy has named Jon Kaledin as its new Executive Director.

Kaledin’s appointment will be effective January 9, 2023. He will succeed longtime Executive Director Nancy Smith.

Kaledin has held executive positions in the private, government, and non-profit sectors—including 15 years as New York General Counsel at The Nature Conservancy’s New York State office in Albany.
He holds a B.A. from Harvard University and a J.D. from New York University School of Law, where he was President of the Environmental Law Society.

Kaledin has considerable experience in the Western New York region—which includes extensive work on the Lake Ontario shoreline, acquiring Motor Island Wildlife Management Area on behalf of New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, conservation work in the Zoar Valley, and advising on farmland issues out of The Nature Conservancy’s Jamestown office, among many other projects.

