Westfield, Mayville Receiving Trees Under 2025 Tree Power Program

Westfield and Mayville are areas receiving trees through the 2025 Tree Power Program under the New York Power Authority.

The program is delivering 1,650 trees to 49 low-cost energy and energy efficiency customers as part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s goal of planting 25 million trees by 2033.

Eligible state and local governments, municipal electric utilities and rural electric cooperatives placed orders for trees in the spring when NYPA offered a one-for-one match for those purchased, up to $5,000 in total value.

To encourage more trees to be planted in disadvantaged communities, NYPA offered a two-for-one match for plantings at customer locations in those areas. The initiative aims to affordably increase tree equity across the state, with communities benefiting from a higher tree canopy with improved air quality, enhancement of outdoor recreation and increased beautification.