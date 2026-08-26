Whirlybird Music And Arts Festivals Returns To Jamestown Aug. 28-29

Whirlybird Music and Arts Festival returns to downtown Jamestown this Friday and Saturday.

The event features 14 shows across nine downtown venues along with visual art and community programming. The majority of festival programming is free and open to the public.

This year’s lineup brings together nationally touring artists, regional favorites and local talent, including Jimkata, Sugar Nova featuring Luke Miller of Lotus, Uncle Ben’s Remedy, Grub, Feverhawk, Tsavo Highway, Royal Tea Service, Stereo Death, Invisible Dance, Mister Green, The Away Team, Adam McKillip, Circuit1, Oliver Burdo, DJ James Fiorella, Ryan Buzzetto, Gavin Paterniti, Bill Ward, Miki, Farkas, Erik Thor, Jade Giambrone, Jerod Eggleston, Mike Brunacini, Campfire Junkie, Stephen Babcock, Fred Leopard, Tin Can Reverie, and Cheney Maxine.

The festival is hosted by Jonny Johnson, with visual art installations from Gary Peters Jr., Joe Rice, Dangeruss, Darcy Farkas and Allie Farkas.

At the center of Whirlybird weekend is the return of free, all-ages programming at the Winter Garden Plaza on North Main Street.

Friday, August 28 will kick off at 6:00 p.m. with a special performance from Feverhawk, marking the band’s final show before an indefinite hiatus. They will be followed at 7:30 p.m. by Warren-based jam, funk and groove band Royal Tea Service.

On Saturday, August 29, a free, all-ages event features Invisible Dance, Grub and Sugar Nova, the dance-pop project featuring Luke Miller of Lotus, along with sets from Farkas and DJ James Fiorella. Gates will open at 2:00 p.m., with music beginning at 3:00 p.m. The Block Party will also feature live art, local vendors, as well as food and beverages. A suggested donation at the gate helps support Whirlybird’s free community programming.

Festival programming will take place across downtown Jamestown at Winter Garden Plaza, Wicked Warren’s, Raven & Rune, Jamestown Wine Cellar, Haggy’s 4 Below, Labyrinth Press Co., Jamestown Skate Products, 2 Gingers Inn, and Jamestown Farmers Market.

Most Whirlybird events are free admission. Night shows at Wicked Warren’s, Raven & Rune and Jamestown Wine Cellar require a Festival Pass or individual venue admission. Raven & Rune and Jamestown Wine Cellar night shows are for people ages 21 and over.

Two-day Festival Passes and individual show tickets are on sale at whirlybirdfest.com/tickets

The complete Whirlybird 2026 schedule, including performance times, venues and admission information, is available at: whirlybirdfest.com/schedule