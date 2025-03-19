Wildfire Risk in WNY Today, Annual Burn Ban Underway

With dry and windy conditions creating an elevated risk for wildfires across Western New York today, the State is reminding residents that the Annual Burn Ban is underway until May 14.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a special weather statement, saying minimum relative humidity values will drop as low as 25% today and south winds will increase to 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential sources of ignition, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. Fire will have the potential to spread rapidly if dry grasses and tree litter ignite.

State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton said that since 2009, the DEC has enforced the annual brush burning ban to prevent wildfires and protect communities and first responders during heightened conditions for wildfires.

Open burning of debris is the single-largest cause of spring wildfires in New York State. When temperatures warm and the past fall’s debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and spread easily, further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation. Each year, DEC Forest Rangers extinguish dozens of wildfires that burn hundreds of acres. In addition, local fire departments, many of which are staffed by volunteers, too often have to leave their jobs and families to respond to wildfires caused by illegal debris fires. DEC continually updates a Fire Danger Map on DEC’s website as a resource to view local conditions.

New York first enacted strict restrictions on open burning in 2009 to help prevent wildfires and reduce air pollution. The regulations allow residential brush fires in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents during most of the year but prohibit such burning in spring when most wildfires occur. Backyard fire pits and campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width, or diameter are allowed, as are small cooking fires. Only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated, or unpainted wood can be burned. People should never leave these fires unattended and must extinguish them. Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round in New York State.