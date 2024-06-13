WIVB: Buffalo Diocese Announces Closures, Mergers of 40 Parishes in WNY

WIVB reports the Buffalo Diocese has announced 40 recommended closures and mergers of parishes in Western New York.

The decision comes after the diocese’s announcement on May 28 to “rightsize and reshape” their parishes by closing or merging approximately one-third of Western New York’s 160 parishes.

The diocese is facing challenges of a priest shortage, declining Mass attendance, and financial troubles from payouts to settle child sexual abuse cases.

In Southern Chautauqua County, the following closures or mergers are proposed:

– Our Lady of Loretto in Falconer will merge with St. James

– Our Lady of Victory in Frewsburg will close.

– Our Lady of Snows in Panama will close

– St. John’s Church in Jamestown will close

Parish families and worship sites that were recommended to be closed or merged have until July 15 to make a counter proposal.

The full list of mergers and closures is set to be finalized by September 1, with changes beginning in October.