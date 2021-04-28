WNY is On Target For Growing Season Even With Cool Soil Conditions

While soil conditions are cooler than usual, Western New York is on target for its growing season. Cornell Cooperative Extension Field Crop Specialist Josh Putman said corn and soybean planting are just starting in the area. Even with temperatures in the 70’s this week, Putnam said he’s finding lower soil temperatures,

“And soil temperatures are ranging from 48 to 56 Fahrenheit and ultimately we want to be planting when that soil temperature is above 50 Fahrenheit. But if we really start falling below that, we can have what’s called chilling injury to our seed.”

Putman said cool rains predicted for later this week could affect seeds. He added that the extended forecast looks decent for May,

“So everyone is pretty optimistic about it. And if you then take a look at next week we’re in the 60s and sunny. Again it’s hard to predict seven days out but everybody is very positive and being optimistic.”

Putman says recent precipitation should also help moderate drought conditions in Western New York, but that growers should remain aware of soil moisture before planting.