WNYers Asked to Be on Lookout for Spotted Lanternfly After It Was Found in Buffalo

New York State Ag and Markets is asking residents to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after it was found in the Buffalo area last week.

Spotted Lanternfly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as grapevine, apple trees, and hops.

The invasive was first observed in New York State on Staten Island in August 2020, and has been reported in areas west of New York City since.

People are asked to report any sightings of the Spotted Lanternfly to agriculture.ny.gov/reportSLF.

In addition to reporting, residents are asked to:

– Take pictures of the insect, egg masses, or infestation you see and, if possible, include something for size, such as a coin or ruler.

– If possible, collect the insect. Place in a bag and freeze, or in a jar with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer.

– Note the location (street address and zip code, intersecting roads, landmarks, or GPS coordinates).

While these insects can jump and fly short distances, they spread primarily through human activity. S-L-F can lay their eggs on any number of surfaces, such as vehicles, stone, rusty metal, outdoor furniture, and firewood. Adult SLF can hitch rides in vehicles, on any outdoor item, or cling to clothing or hats, and be easily transported into and throughout New York, so residents are being asked to be vigilant.

The public is also encouraged to thoroughly inspect vehicles, luggage and gear, and all outdoor items for egg masses and adult SLF. If SLF adults are found, residents should remove them and scrape off all egg masses.

The estimated total economic impact of invasive insects in the United States exceeds $70 billion per year, and if not contained, SLF could have an impact to New York State of at least $300 million annually, mainly to the grape and wine industry, which ranks third in the country in production. SLF also has the potential to significantly hinder quality of life and recreational activities due to the honeydew and the swarms of insects it attracts.

For more information on Spotted Lanternfly, visit https://agriculture.ny.gov/spottedlanternfly.