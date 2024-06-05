Woman Dies In Rollover Accident on Rt 394 in North Harmony

A woman died following an car crash on Route 394 in the town of North Harmony Tuesday night.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Route 394 near Carpenter Pringle Road at 6:49 p.m. for a single car rollover accident.

Deputies determined the 2018 white SUV was traveling east when it went off the road, causing the vehicle to rollover. Two women in the car suffered serious injuries and were transported to UPMC Hamot for treatment. A third female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the women in the car were 19 years old with the other woman age 22.

No names have been released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.