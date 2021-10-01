Women’s March & Rally To Be Held at Dow Park Saturday

Jamestown Justice Coalition and Jamestown YWCA will be holding a women’s march tomorrow in conjunction with marches across the United States.

The rally at noon at Dow Park will be followed by a march to Jamestown City Hall and back in support of the reproductive rights of women and anyone who can become pregnant. This is part of The National Women’s March, which is taking place nationwide to express support of reproductive rights prior to the Supreme Court reconvening on October 4th.

Speakers scheduled for the rally at Dow Park include Ana Yulaly Stahlman who will be doing a Land Acknowledgement, Andrea DiMaio will be speaking on fat-phobia and the oppression of the rights of people who are thought of as overweight, Helen Walther will speak on how restrictions on reproductive freedoms affect transgender women, and Jen Gantenbein will lead a mindfulness excercise and meditation.