WRFA Launches Oral History Program ‘I Remember’

WRFA is launching an oral history program, ‘I Remember,’ that will focus on chronicling local history in Chautauqua County.

The program will allow Chautauqua County residents to provide their first-hand accounts of people, places, industries and events from our region’s rich past.

The project will begin with a series of interview sessions starting in June. The interviews will then run in a series of audio and video programs that will be broadcast on the local airwaves and also streamed online. All interviews will also be transcribed and donated to the Chautauqua County Historical Society and the Fenton History Center for their archives.

The first interview session for the ‘I Remember’ project will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, June 4 at the James Prendergast Library. Other sessions will be held June 25 at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts; July 16 at a location to be determined in Bemus Point; and August 13 at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

Anyone who wishes to be interviewed for the project during any upcoming session can reach out via email at WRFA@RegLenna.com with “I Remember” in the subject line. You can also call (716) 664-2465 ext. 209. More information can also be found online at WRFALP.com/IRemember.

The oral history program is being funded through a Community Action Grant from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, as well as from additional funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization Grant.