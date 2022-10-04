WRFA-LP to Host State Assembly Candidates Debate on Thursday, Oct. 13

JAMESTOWN, NY – On Thursday, October 13, WRFA-LP – in conjunction with other participating media members – will present a 60-minute debate featuring the two candidates for the New York State Assembly’s 150th District: Andrew Goodell (R) and Sandra Lewis (D). The district, which was redrawn earlier this year, now encompasses all of Chautauqua County, the Cattaraugus Reservation in both Chautauqua and Erie Counties, and the Town of Collins in Erie County.

The debate will take place at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts inside the 3rd Floor Multimedia Room. Doors to the studio will open at 5:30 p.m. and the debate will have prompt start time of 6 p.m. It will also be broadcast live and streamed over the Internet.

The debate will be moderated by WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley and will involve questions from participating media members – Terry Frank (Media One Radio / WJTN), Justin Gould (WNY News Now), and Ciesla-Hanley. There will also be an opportunity for each candidate to ask one question to each of their two respective opponents.

There will be limited seating available for those who wish to attend in person. Audience members will only be able to observe the debate and there will be no opportunity for questions from the audience.

RSVPs for the Debate will begin to be accepted at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. You can RSVP by emailing WRFA@RegLenna.com or calling (716) 664 2465 ext 209.

Anyone who is unable to attend the event in person is encouraged to listen to the live broadcast on WRFA, 107.9 FM or streaming at the WNY News Now Facebook page. The program will also be rebroadcast in the future by WRFA and WJTN radio.

The debate is intended to help inform voters on each candidate prior to Election Day – Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

For questions, call WRFA Station Manager Jason Sample at (716) 664-2465 ext 209 or email WRFA@RegLenna.com.