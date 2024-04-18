WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 18, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
FRI APR 19
- Adam Gould – Forte – Jamestown
- Gavin Paterniti – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Chadakoin Chamber Ensemble ft. Mandy Majtan – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown
- The Seven Wonders (Fleetwood Mac tribute) – The Spire Theater – Jamestown
- Charity Nuse and Jeremy Bunce – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- The Highlife – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Fred Leopard – Ashville General Store – Ashville
- Daniel Cecil – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- aKoostikly Challenged – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Darkwater Duo and Company – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Vinny and the Mudflaps – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT APR 20
- Nick Nasibyan – Forte – Jamestown
- Dan Douglas Band – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Dual Identity – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Miranda Wilcox – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Don Beck – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Tyler McClain – Busti Tap House – Busti
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Black Widow/Tito & Vince Music/Derek Davis – The Cooler – Sherman
- Charity Nuse and Friends – Apollo Canna Co. – Salamanca
SUN APR 21
- Lenny and the Landshark – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Kallie Williams and Kayla Lowe – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON APR 22
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED APR 24
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Problemista – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
