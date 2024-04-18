WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 18, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

FRI APR 19

Adam Gould – Forte – Jamestown

Gavin Paterniti – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Chadakoin Chamber Ensemble ft. Mandy Majtan – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown

The Seven Wonders (Fleetwood Mac tribute) – The Spire Theater – Jamestown

Charity Nuse and Jeremy Bunce – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

The Highlife – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Fred Leopard – Ashville General Store – Ashville

Daniel Cecil – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

aKoostikly Challenged – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Darkwater Duo and Company – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Vinny and the Mudflaps – Balloons – Ellicottville

SAT APR 20

Nick Nasibyan – Forte – Jamestown

Dan Douglas Band – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Dual Identity – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Miranda Wilcox – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Don Beck – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Tyler McClain – Busti Tap House – Busti

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Black Widow/Tito & Vince Music/Derek Davis – The Cooler – Sherman

Charity Nuse and Friends – Apollo Canna Co. – Salamanca

SUN APR 21

Lenny and the Landshark – Busti Tap House – Busti

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Kallie Williams and Kayla Lowe – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON APR 22

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED APR 24