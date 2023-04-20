WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 20, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU APR 20

Arts on Fire LIVE with Derek Davis (live audience) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts

Rob Vance – The Cooler – Sherman

FRI APR 21

Cindy Love – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Gelatin Skeleton, Dredneks, STCLVR – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Sarah Marino – Big Inlet Brewing – Lakewood

SON acoustic – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Sarah Marino – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT APR 22

Adam Bronstein Trio – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Crush – Shawbucks – Jamestown

The Untouchables – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

5 Second Rule – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Backlog, Sweet Jane Band, Echoes on Water and Darkwater Duo & Co – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA

SUN APR 23

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Sweet Jane Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON APR 24

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED APR 26