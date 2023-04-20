WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 20, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU APR 20
- Arts on Fire LIVE with Derek Davis (live audience) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts
- Rob Vance – The Cooler – Sherman
FRI APR 21
- Cindy Love – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Gelatin Skeleton, Dredneks, STCLVR – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Sarah Marino – Big Inlet Brewing – Lakewood
- SON acoustic – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Sarah Marino – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT APR 22
- Adam Bronstein Trio – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Crush – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- The Untouchables – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- 5 Second Rule – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Backlog, Sweet Jane Band, Echoes on Water and Darkwater Duo & Co – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA
SUN APR 23
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Sweet Jane Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON APR 24
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED APR 26
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
