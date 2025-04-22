WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 24, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU APRIL 24

Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Miranda Wilcox – Busti Tap House – Busti

Fredonia Young Artists Recital – 1891 Fredonia Opera House – Fredonia

Campfire Junkie – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown

FRI APRIL 25

JCC Jazz Fest 2025 – Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown

Miller and the Other Sinners – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Miranda Wilcox (Art After 5) – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Campfire Junkie – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Two Towns (Acoustic) – Music For Your Mouth – Mayville

Dean Wells – Bent Run Brewing – Warren

Ion Sky (Acoustic) – Another Round – Cherry Creek

Doug Phillips – Five & 20 – Westfield

Justin Gray – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Bemus Point

SAT APRIL 26

Gangstagrass – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

Fredchella – Steele Hall Fieldhouse (SUNY Fredonia) – Fredonia

The Jays – Celeron American Legion – Celeron

Nancy Raegan, Trosper, Spray Paint Eye Medication, Nick Mass – The Toybox – Fredonia

Backlog – Fat Daddys – Warren

Lana and Dustin of Black Widow – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Osbornnash – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Bemus Point

Derek Woods Band – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Lenny & the Landshark – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Infinitys Spring Showcase – Washington Middle School – Jamestown

Dirty Deeds: A Tribute to AC/DC – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren

SUN APRIL 27

Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON APRIL 28

Chautauquas Got Talent – Spire Theatre – Jamestown

WED APRIL 30