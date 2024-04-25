WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 25, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU APR 25
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Charity Nuse – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Sweet Jane Band – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI APR 26
- Adam McKillip – Forte – Jamestown
- Paul Fey (organ concert) – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown
- The Assembly – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown
- Jay McDonnell Duo – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Jamestown
- Darkwater Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Kallie Williams and Company – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Steamroller: The James Taylor Tribute – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren, PA
SAT APR 27
- The Reg presents: Femmes of Rock – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Infinity’s Annual Spring Showcase – Washington Middle School – Jamestown
- Happy Days – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- John Cross Jazz Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Interstate Daydream/Derek Davis Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Doug Phillips Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Hunter Stewart – Randolph VFW – Randolph
- RiffRiders Lite – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- Backlog/Echoes on Water/Smokin’ 45 – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Afraid of Human – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA
SUN APR 28
- Black Widow – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Oliver Burdo – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Route 8 – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- SON – Bear Mountain Resort – Salamanca
MON APR 29
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED MAY 01
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Arthur the King – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
