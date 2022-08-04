WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 04, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU AUG 04
- The Goddamn Gallows with Rebelmatic – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- The Karl/Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Mark Mincarelli – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood
- Rustic Ramblers – Lakeside Park – Mayville
- Jazz Night – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
FRI AUG 05
- Dean Wells – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- White Bronco – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Pendleton Station – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Qwister – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT AUG 06
- Midnight Smoke – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Porcelain Busdrivers – National Comedy Center – Jamestown
- Jeremy Jager – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- The Riffriders – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jason Lawergren – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Jesse Taylor Smith – The Cooler Bar and Grille – Sherman
- Two for Flinching – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
SUN AUG 07
- Smokehouse – War Veterans Recreation – Jamestown
- Surprise Guise – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Ion Sky – Cassadaga Lake (summer concert series) – Cassadaga
- Big Inlet Big Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- JB Martin and Smokin Dog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Mid-Life Crisis – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON AUG 08
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED AUG 10
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Ion Sky acoustic – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
