WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 13, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU AUG 13

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Interstate Daydream – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

Two for the Show – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Trenton Shutters – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Jim Ronan – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Aiden Chamberlain Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Norm Karin – Johnson Estate Winery – Westfield

Ron Fitch – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

DTO/The BroFish Band – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk

FRI AUG 14

Dan Barker – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Alex Cole – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

Jerod Eggleston – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

The I-90s – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

RetroPhonics – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Erika & Jesse – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Refuge – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Dan Douglas – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Ion Sky – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Mike Chase – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Mayville

The Bullfrog All-Stars – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Cheney Maxine – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

SAT AUG 15

Pat Hackett – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Backlog – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

New Wave Nation/Black Widow Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Hyde & Seek – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

That 80’s Hair Band – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Twisted Lid – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs

Dean Wells – The Cooler – Sherman

Knuckle Down – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Mavyille Bluegrass Festival – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Warren Moose – Warren, PA

SUN AUG 16

WRFA’s Great American Picnic featuring The Hallow Society, Mister Green, The Hazy Rays, Campfire Junkie, Early Attic, Chelsea O and Nights in Harmonia – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Tyler McClain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Miranda Wilcox – Busti Tap House – Busti

Michael Gerholdt – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maples Springs

JB Martin and Smokin’ Dog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

The Predicamint/Trever Stribing/Derek Woods Band – Heron Farm and Events Center – Sherman

Bill Ward with Doug Yeomans and Ben Doerfel (Mayville Bluegrass Festival afterglow) – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Holly Abers – The Cooler – Sherman

Silent Legacy (Melissa Etheridge tribute) – Pellegrino’s Creekside Pavilion – Warren, PA

Tennessee Backporch Duo – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

TUE AUG 18

Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

Jastin Darts – Ribs N Bones – Warren, PA

Midnight Recovery – The White Inn – Fredonia

WED AUG 19