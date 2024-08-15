WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 15, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU AUG 15
- Smilo & the Ghost with Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Wintergarden Plaza – Jamestown
- The Elektra Kings – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Jamie Smith – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Ion Sky Trio unplugged – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- The Assembly – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Daniel Cecil – Lakeside Park – Mayville
FRI AUG 16
- 10,000 Maniacs: Can’t Ignore the Train panel discussion – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Dave Ahlquist – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Riffriders – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Skinny Moo – The Fish – Bemus Point
- The Hanna’s Trio – The Triangle – Randolph
- Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- South 79 – She Sings Cafe – Mayville
- Miranda Wilcox and The Line – Soldiers and Sailors Park – Warren, PA
- Michael Gerholdt and Timm Reasbeck – Grace and Abe’s – Westfield
- Vinny and The Mudflaps – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT AUG 17
- Davis & Eng – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Michael Glabicki (Rusted Root) with Miranda Wilcox/Tim Britt – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Northern Accents/Cosmic Rhythm – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Paul Hunter – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Last Call – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Bucked Up – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Backlog – Vikings Lake Lodge – Maple Springs
- JB Martin and Smokin’ Dog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Mayville Bluegrass Festival – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Bill Downe – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
SUN AUG 18
- Pendleton Station – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Mike & Mandy – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Lenny and The Landshark – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Charity Nuse and Friends – Chautauqua Institution amphitheater – Chautauqua
- Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Cassadaga Lake floating stage – Cassadaga
- Bill Ward’s Sunday sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON AUG 19
- Sixpence – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- Darkwater Duo – The Fish – Bemus Point
WED AUG 21
- Kallie Williams – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- KGB Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Movies at The Reg: Thelma – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
