WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 22, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU AUG 22

Black Widow acoustic – Busti Tap House – Busti

Lenny and The Landshark – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Nick Nasibyan Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

FRI AUG 23

Erika & Jesse – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

FARROW – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Along for the Ride – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Ion Sky – The Fish – Bemus Point

Two and a Half Pints – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Lenny and The Landshark – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Butch Maybee and the Iron Eyes Experience – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

SAT AUG 24

Harmony Dillingham – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

HonkyTonk Heroes – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Dual Identity – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Queen Mary (Queen tribute) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Seismic Urge – The Fish – Bemus Point

Two For Flinching – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs

Jim Ronan – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

The Untouchables – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Derek Davis Trio – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Ion Sky unplugged – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Movies at The Reg: Inside Out 2 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN AUG 25

OsbornNash – Busti Tap House – Busti

Miller and the Other Sinners – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

In Crowd – The Fish – Bemus Point

Northern Accents – Pine Junction – Sherman

Darkwater Duo – Truffle Honey CHQ – Mayville

Big Inlet Big Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Sweet Jane Band/JB Martin and Smokin’ Dog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON AUG 26

Oldfish – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

WED AUG 28