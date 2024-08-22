WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 22, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU AUG 22
- Black Widow acoustic – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Lenny and The Landshark – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Nick Nasibyan Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
FRI AUG 23
- Erika & Jesse – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- FARROW – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Along for the Ride – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Ion Sky – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Two and a Half Pints – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Lenny and The Landshark – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Butch Maybee and the Iron Eyes Experience – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
SAT AUG 24
- Harmony Dillingham – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- HonkyTonk Heroes – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Dual Identity – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Queen Mary (Queen tribute) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Seismic Urge – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Two For Flinching – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs
- Jim Ronan – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- The Untouchables – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Derek Davis Trio – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Ion Sky unplugged – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Movies at The Reg: Inside Out 2 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN AUG 25
- OsbornNash – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Miller and the Other Sinners – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- In Crowd – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Northern Accents – Pine Junction – Sherman
- Darkwater Duo – Truffle Honey CHQ – Mayville
- Big Inlet Big Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Sweet Jane Band/JB Martin and Smokin’ Dog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON AUG 26
- Oldfish – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
WED AUG 28
- Gavin Paterniti – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- KBG Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Movies at The Reg: Inside Out 2 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
