WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 29, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU AUG 29

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti

Randy and Jamie – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Kokomo Time Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

FRI AUG 30

The Medicinals/Feverhawk/Will of the People – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Lenin-McCarthy – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown

OLDFISH – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Aaron Michaels – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Black Widow acoustic – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

HonkyTonk Heroes – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Happy Days – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs

The Hintz of Thunder Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Two Towns – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

aKoostikly Challenged – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

SAT AUG 31

Lenny and The Landshark – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

The Audience/Duke Fiorella/LITZ/Miller & The Other Sinners/MIKI/Woods Family Band – Wintergarden Plaza – Jamestown

Surprise Guise – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Happy Days – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

The Band Too Skinny with Double Trippin’ – Harley-Davidson of Jamestown – Falconer

Darkwater Duo & Company/A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Taylor Remaid – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Skinny Moo – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Alexander James Band – The Fish – Bemus Point

New Wave Nation – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Big Logic Trio – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs

Twisted Lid – Bella Vista Campgrounds – Kennedy

Pat Cook (Patsy Cline tribute) – Music for Your Mouth – Steamburg

Pedro and the Smooth Cats – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

SUN SEP 01

Jamestown’s 43 rd annual Labor Day Festival featuring Porcelain Busdrivers/Two For Flinching/many more – Bergman Park – Jamestown

Iron Eyes Maybee/Pendleton Station – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Ion Sky – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Olmstead Dub System – The Fish – Bemus Point

Porcelain Busdrivers – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

The Probables with Hunter Stewart – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON SEP 02

Miranda Wilcox – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

WED SEP 04