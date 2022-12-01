WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 1, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU DEC 01

Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

FRI DEC 02

The Reg presents: Tomaseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Elf: The Musical – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Backlog – Sneakers Bar – Jamestown

Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Afraid of Human – Balloons – Ellicottville

SON acoustic – Emerald Lounge – Ellicottville

SAT DEC 03

Elf: The Musical – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Refuge – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Nick Slagle – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Dan Baney – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Tyler Smilo and Dom DeCecco – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Jen & Scott Holiday Acoustics – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Porcelain Busdrivers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Backlog – Youngsville American Legion – Youngsville, PA

Afraid of Human – Balloons – Ellicottville

SUN DEC 04

Elf: The Musical – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Bill Ward’s Sunday Sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON DEC 05

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED DEC 07