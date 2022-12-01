WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 1, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU DEC 01
- Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
FRI DEC 02
- The Reg presents: Tomaseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Elf: The Musical – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Backlog – Sneakers Bar – Jamestown
- Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Afraid of Human – Balloons – Ellicottville
- SON acoustic – Emerald Lounge – Ellicottville
SAT DEC 03
- Elf: The Musical – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Refuge – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Nick Slagle – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Dan Baney – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Tyler Smilo and Dom DeCecco – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Jen & Scott Holiday Acoustics – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Backlog – Youngsville American Legion – Youngsville, PA
- Afraid of Human – Balloons – Ellicottville
SUN DEC 04
- Elf: The Musical – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Bill Ward’s Sunday Sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON DEC 05
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED DEC 07
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
