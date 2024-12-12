WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 12, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU DEC 12

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Tito Music – Busti Tap House – Busti

FRI DEC 13

Little Theatre presents: The Wizard of Oz – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Dave Ahlquist – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Pollywood Nights – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Tyler McClain – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Lenny and The Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Student recital night – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown

Black Widow – The Cooler Cafe – Sherman

SAT DEC 14

The Reg presents: Squirrel Nut Zippers’ Christmas Caravan – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Little Theatre presents: The Wizard of Oz – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Taylor Remaid and Smokin’ 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Night Shift – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Charity Nuse and Jeremy Bunce – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Lenny and The Landshark – Busti Tap House – Busti

Miranda Wilcox – Big Inlet Brewing – Mavyille

aKoostikly Challenged – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Ryah Lambert Band – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

Afraid of Human – Balloons – Ellicottville

SUN DEC 15

Little Theatre presents: The Wizard of Oz – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Jerod Eggleston – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

TUE DEC 17

Lenny and The Landshark – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

WED DEC 18