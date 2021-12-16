WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 16, 2021

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU DEC 16

Karate Sleepover’s Open Mic Comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

FRI DEC 17

Amanda Barton and Sara Rafaloski – Sneakers – Jamestown

Karaoke – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Jamestown Rebels home game – Northwest Arena – Jamestown

Grungebox – Captain Ale – Dunkirk

Darkwater Duo & Co. – Balloons – Ellicottville

SAT DEC 18

Movies at The Reg: Being the Ricardos – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

Jamestown Rebels home game – Northwest Arena – Jamestown

Brian K Chase – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Mike Hund – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Tim Bartlett – Cockaigne Ski Resort – Cherry Creek

Trip the Deuce – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph

Bill Ward and John Cross – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

DTO – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Davey O – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville

Adam McKillip – Bent Run Brewery – Warren

Smokin’ 45 – Corry Central Labor Club – Corry

SUN DEC 19

Jen and Scott acoustic duo – Peek’n Peak – Clymer

MON DEC 20