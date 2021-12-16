WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 16, 2021

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU DEC 16
- Karate Sleepover’s Open Mic Comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
FRI DEC 17
- Amanda Barton and Sara Rafaloski – Sneakers – Jamestown
- Karaoke – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Jamestown Rebels home game – Northwest Arena – Jamestown
- Grungebox – Captain Ale – Dunkirk
- Darkwater Duo & Co. – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT DEC 18
- Movies at The Reg: Being the Ricardos – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
- Jamestown Rebels home game – Northwest Arena – Jamestown
- Brian K Chase – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Mike Hund – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Tim Bartlett – Cockaigne Ski Resort – Cherry Creek
- Trip the Deuce – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph
- Bill Ward and John Cross – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- DTO – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Davey O – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville
- Adam McKillip – Bent Run Brewery – Warren
- Smokin’ 45 – Corry Central Labor Club – Corry
SUN DEC 19
- Jen and Scott acoustic duo – Peek’n Peak – Clymer
MON DEC 20
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
