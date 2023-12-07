WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 7, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU DEC 07
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
FRI DEC 08
- The Reg presents: The Wizards of Winter: The Christmas Dream – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Little Theatre presents: A Christmas Story – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Chautauqua Big Band Swing Orchestra – First Covenant Church – Jamestown
- Kaleidoscope Night – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown
- Brian Hanna – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Lenny and The Landshark – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Davey O – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Black Widow acoustic – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Kyle Gustafson – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT DEC 09
- Little Theatre presents: A Christmas Story – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Chadakoin Chamber Ensemble – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown
- Moonshine – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- TVMTV – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Tyler Smilo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Tim Britt – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Jerod Eggleston – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Afraid of Human – Fat Daddy’s Tap Room and Grille – Warren, PA
- Sweet Jane Band – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
SUN DEC 10
- Little Theatre presents: A Christmas Story – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON DEC 11
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED DEC 13
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Open Jam – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg
