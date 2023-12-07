WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 7, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU DEC 07

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

FRI DEC 08

The Reg presents: The Wizards of Winter: The Christmas Dream – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Little Theatre presents: A Christmas Story – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Chautauqua Big Band Swing Orchestra – First Covenant Church – Jamestown

Kaleidoscope Night – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown

Brian Hanna – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Lenny and The Landshark – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Davey O – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Black Widow acoustic – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Kyle Gustafson – Balloons – Ellicottville

SAT DEC 09

Little Theatre presents: A Christmas Story – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Chadakoin Chamber Ensemble – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown

Moonshine – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

TVMTV – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Tyler Smilo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Tim Britt – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Jerod Eggleston – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Afraid of Human – Fat Daddy’s Tap Room and Grille – Warren, PA

Sweet Jane Band – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

SUN DEC 10

Little Theatre presents: A Christmas Story – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON DEC 11

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED DEC 13