WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 1, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU FEB 01
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Kallie Williams and Company – Madigan’s – Ellicottville
- Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI FEB 02
- Little Theatre presents: The Outsiders – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Nick Slagle – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Ion Sky acoustic – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Afraid of Human – Warren Legion – Warren, PA
SAT FEB 03
- Little Theatre presents: The Outsiders – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- The Lustre Kings and Bill Ward (Elvis Presley tribute) – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Dave Ahlquist – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
- Touch of Grey trio – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Ion Sky trio unplugged – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Tyler McClain – The Cooler – Sherman
- Movies at The Reg: Wonka – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN FEB 04
- Little Theatre presents: The Outsiders – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Bucked Up – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Lenny and the Landshark – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Alex Kates – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON FEB 05
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED FEB 07
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
Leave a Reply