WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 13, 2025

By Leave a Comment

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

THU FEB 13

  • Miranda Wilcox – Busti Tap House – Busti
  • On the Cinder, Wasted Space and Aphaeho – BJ’s – Fredonia

FRI FEB 14

  •  Movies @ The Reg Presents Wicked – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
  •  Lenny Sales – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  •  Jasmine Comet – BJ’s – Fredonia
  •  Surprise Guise – The Tap Room – Westfield
  •  Two Towns – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
  •  Polleywood Nights – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg
  •  OsbornNash and Rebecca Magnuson – She Sings Cafe – Mayville

SAT FEB 15

  • Donna the Buffalo and Charity Nuse – The Spire Theatre – Jamestown
  • Tyler McClain – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood
  • Jesse and Erika – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • The Singing Chef – The Grandview of Ellington – Ellington
  • Sixpence – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
  • Juvenile Characteristics – Compass Bar & Grille – French Creek

SUN FEB 16

  • Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  •  Black Widow Band and Plymouth Knob – She Sings Cafe – Mayville
  •  Western New York Chamber Orchestra – King Concert Hall @ SUNY Fredonia – Fredonia

TUE FEB 18

  • Free Classic Movie Night – Lakeshore Center for the Arts – Westfield

WED FEB 19

  • Movies @ Reg Presents – Mufasa: The Lion King – Jamestown
  • Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

