WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 13, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU FEB 13

Miranda Wilcox – Busti Tap House – Busti

On the Cinder, Wasted Space and Aphaeho – BJ’s – Fredonia

FRI FEB 14

Movies @ The Reg Presents Wicked – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

Lenny Sales – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Jasmine Comet – BJ’s – Fredonia

Surprise Guise – The Tap Room – Westfield

Two Towns – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Polleywood Nights – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg

OsbornNash and Rebecca Magnuson – She Sings Cafe – Mayville

SAT FEB 15

Donna the Buffalo and Charity Nuse – The Spire Theatre – Jamestown

Tyler McClain – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood

Jesse and Erika – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

The Singing Chef – The Grandview of Ellington – Ellington

Sixpence – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Juvenile Characteristics – Compass Bar & Grille – French Creek

SUN FEB 16

Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Black Widow Band and Plymouth Knob – She Sings Cafe – Mayville

Western New York Chamber Orchestra – King Concert Hall @ SUNY Fredonia – Fredonia

TUE FEB 18

Free Classic Movie Night – Lakeshore Center for the Arts – Westfield

WED FEB 19