WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 16, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU FEB 16

Arts on Fire LIVE with The Elektra Kings – WRFA 107.9 FM – Facebook and YouTube

Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Miranda Wilcox – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI FEB 17

Darkwater Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

RiffRiders Lite – Peek’n Peak Resort (Sugar Shack) – Clymer

Pendleton Station – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer

Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

SAT FEB 18

The RiffRiders – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Lenny Sales – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Dave Ahlquist – Randolph VFW – Randolph

Justin Gray – Peek’n Peak Resort (Sugar Shack) – Clymer

Porcelain Busdrivers – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer

Midnight Recovery – The Trillium Lodge – Cherry Creek

Movies at The Reg: Women Talking – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN FEB 19

Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Brown Dog Acoustics – Peek’n Peak (Sugar Shack) – Clymer

Rick Magee and The Roadhouse Rockers – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer

MON FEB 20

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED FEB 22