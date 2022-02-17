WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 17, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU FEB 17
- Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Karate Sleepover’s comedy open mic – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
FRI FEB 18
- Adam Gould – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Erika & Jesse – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- The Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT FEB 19
- Doug Phillips Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Lenny Sales – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Tim Bartlett – Cockaigne Ski Club – Cherry Creek
- Sean Patrick McGraw – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- In Crowd – Lakeside Park – Mayville
- Lucky Dog – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Porcelain Train – Ellicottville Distillery – Ellicottville
- Grunge Monkey – The Tap Room – Westfield
- Movies at The Reg: Don’t Look Up – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SUN FEB 20
- Sean Patrick McGraw – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON FEB 21
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED FEB 23
- Movies at The Reg: Drive My Car – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
