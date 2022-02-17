WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 17, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU FEB 17

Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Karate Sleepover’s comedy open mic – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

FRI FEB 18

Adam Gould – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Erika & Jesse – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

The Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT FEB 19

Doug Phillips Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Lenny Sales – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Tim Bartlett – Cockaigne Ski Club – Cherry Creek

Sean Patrick McGraw – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

In Crowd – Lakeside Park – Mayville

Lucky Dog – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Porcelain Train – Ellicottville Distillery – Ellicottville

Grunge Monkey – The Tap Room – Westfield

Movies at The Reg: Don’t Look Up – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SUN FEB 20

Sean Patrick McGraw – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON FEB 21

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED FEB 23