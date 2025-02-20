WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 20, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU FEB 20

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Backlog – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

FRI FEB 21

Andrew Wooten – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown

Ion Sky Trio unplugged – The Office – Kennedy

Brian Chase – The Cooler – Sherman

Kallie Williams – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Campfire Junkie – Balloons – Ellicottville

Movies at The Reg: Mufasa: The Lion King – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT FEB 22

Vinny and the Mudflaps – Shawbucks – Jamestown

The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

HonkyTonk Heroes – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph

Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Porcelain Busdrivers – 21 Brix Winery – Portland

Darkwater Duo & Company – Balloons – Ellicottville

SUN FEB 23

Jim Ronan – Busti Tap House – Busti

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

WED FEB 26