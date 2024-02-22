WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 22, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU FEB 22
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Darkwater Duo – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Ellicottville
FRI FEB 23
- Qween Soul – Forte – Jamestown
- Tim Britt – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Alex Kates – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- aKoostikly Challenged – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Ion Sky unplugged – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT FEB 24
- Charity Nuse and Jeremy Bunce – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Oldfish – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Local Eclectic – The Tap Room – Westfield
- Tito & Vince Music – The Cooler – Sherman
- Afraid of Human – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA
- Movies at The Reg: Mean Girls – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN FEB 25
- Darkwater Duo – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON FEB 26
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED FEB 28
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Poor Things – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
