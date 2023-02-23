WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 23, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU FEB 23

Matt Maloof – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI FEB 24

Gavin Paterniti and Sara Rafaloski – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Tom Gestwicki and Miranda Wilcox – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Chadakoin Chamber Ensemble – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown

Nick Slagle – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SON acoustic – EBC Tap, Bottle and Tacqueria – Ellicottville

SAT FEB 25

Darkwater Duo and Co. – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Alex Kates – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Lenny Quick – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Steve Johnson, Matt Gronquist and Adam McKillip (of the Probables) – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Derek Davis – The Cooler Cafe – Sherman

Acoustic Jukebox – Peek’n Peak Resort (Sugar Shack) – Clymer

Hellz Bellz – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer

SON – Balloons – Ellicottville

Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA

Movies at The Reg: A Man Called Otto – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN FEB 26

Sweet Jane Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON FEB 27

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED MAR 01