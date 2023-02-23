WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 23, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU FEB 23
- Matt Maloof – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI FEB 24
- Gavin Paterniti and Sara Rafaloski – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Tom Gestwicki and Miranda Wilcox – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Chadakoin Chamber Ensemble – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown
- Nick Slagle – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- SON acoustic – EBC Tap, Bottle and Tacqueria – Ellicottville
SAT FEB 25
- Darkwater Duo and Co. – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Alex Kates – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Lenny Quick – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Steve Johnson, Matt Gronquist and Adam McKillip (of the Probables) – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Derek Davis – The Cooler Cafe – Sherman
- Acoustic Jukebox – Peek’n Peak Resort (Sugar Shack) – Clymer
- Hellz Bellz – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer
- SON – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA
- Movies at The Reg: A Man Called Otto – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN FEB 26
- Sweet Jane Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON FEB 27
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED MAR 01
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Triangle of Sadness – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
