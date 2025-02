WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 6, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU FEB 06

Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI FEB 07

Little Theatre presents: 12 Angry Men – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Rebecca Magnuson – She Sings Cafe – Mayville

Smokin’ 45 – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Movies at The Reg: A Complete Unknown – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT FEB 08

Little Theatre presents: 12 Angry Men – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Darkwater Duo & Company – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

aKoostikly Challenged – Shawbucks – Jamestown

The Freeze – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Rock Slide – Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 865 – Jamestown

Lenny Sales – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Sweet Jane Band – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph

Rebecca Magnuson – She Sings Cafe – Mayville

Oliver Burdo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Shotgun Widow – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA

SUN FEB 09

Little Theatre presents: 12 Angry Men – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Tyler McClain – Busti Tap House – Busti

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

WED FEB 12