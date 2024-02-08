WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 8, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU FEB 08

Matt Maloof – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI FEB 09

Little Theatre presents: The Outsiders – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Kaleidoscope Night (student performances) – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown

Charity Nuse – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Dave Ahlquist – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA

Kallie Williams and Co. – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

SAT FEB 10

Little Theatre presents: The Outsiders – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Steve Johnson and Matt Gronquist – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Tyler McClain – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Sixpence – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Alex Kates – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Derek Davis – The Cooler – Sherman

aKoostikly Challenged – Bent Runt Brewery – Warren, PA

HonkyTonk Heroes – Fat Daddy’s Tap Room and Grille – Warren, PA

Movies at The Reg: The Color Purple – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN FEB 11

Little Theatre presents: The Outsiders – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Nick Slagle – Busti Tap House – Busti

Euchre – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON FEB 12

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED FEB 14