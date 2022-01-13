WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 13, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU JAN 13
- Karate Sleepover’s Open Mic Comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Ion Sky acoustic duo – 4 Below Haggy’s Bar and Grill – Jamestown
FRI JAN 14
- Karaoke night – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Lenny Sales – The Empty Pint – Lakewood
- Brown Dog acoustic duo – Peek’n Peak – Clymer
- Horton and Hanna – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph
SAT JAN 15
- A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- The Highlife – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Jesse Taylor Smith – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Geek Army – Peek’n Peak – Clymer
- Crush – Peek’n Peak – Clymer
- Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Maria Sebastian – Holiday Valley – Ellicottville
- Henry’s Summer Kitchenette Duo – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Tim Bartlett – Cockaigne Ski Club – Cherry Creek
- DJ Mack – The Cooler – Sherman
- Movies at The Reg: Nightmare Alley – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SUN JAN 16
- Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Brown Dog acoustic duo – Peek’n Peak – Clymer
- Tui Osborne – Holiday Valley – Ellicottville
MON JAN 17
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
- Jamestown Rebels home game – Northwest Arena – Jamestown
WED JAN 19
- Movies at The Reg: House of Gucci – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
