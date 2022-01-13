WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 13, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JAN 13

Karate Sleepover’s Open Mic Comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Ion Sky acoustic duo – 4 Below Haggy’s Bar and Grill – Jamestown

FRI JAN 14

Karaoke night – Shawbucks – Jamestown

L enny Sales – The Empty Pint – Lakewood

Brown Dog acoustic duo – Peek’n Peak – Clymer

Horton and Hanna – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph

SAT JAN 15

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Shawbucks – Jamestown

The Highlife – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Jesse Taylor Smith – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Geek Army – Peek’n Peak – Clymer

Crush – Peek’n Peak – Clymer

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Maria Sebastian – Holiday Valley – Ellicottville

Henry’s Summer Kitchenette Duo – Balloons – Ellicottville

Tim Bartlett – Cockaigne Ski Club – Cherry Creek

DJ Mack – The Cooler – Sherman

Movies at The Reg: Nightmare Alley – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SUN JAN 16

Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Brown Dog acoustic duo – Peek’n Peak – Clymer

Tui Osborne – Holiday Valley – Ellicottville

MON JAN 17

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

Jamestown Rebels home game – Northwest Arena – Jamestown

WED JAN 19