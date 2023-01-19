WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 19, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU JAN 19
- Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
FRI JAN 20
- Brian Hanna and Cindy Love – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Miranda Wilcox – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Pendleton Station – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer
- Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Union Whiskey – Olean
SAT JAN 21
- Darkwater Duo and Company – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Smokin’ 45 – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Tyler Smilo and Dom DeCecco – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Nick Slagle – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Black Widow – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Two for Flinching – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer
- Movies at The Reg: Spoiler Alert – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN JAN 22
- Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON JAN 23
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED JAN 25
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
