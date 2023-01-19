WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 19, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JAN 19

Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

FRI JAN 20

Brian Hanna and Cindy Love – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Miranda Wilcox – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Pendleton Station – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer

Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Union Whiskey – Olean

SAT JAN 21

Darkwater Duo and Company – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Smokin’ 45 – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Tyler Smilo and Dom DeCecco – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Nick Slagle – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Black Widow – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Two for Flinching – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer

Movies at The Reg: Spoiler Alert – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN JAN 22

Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON JAN 23

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED JAN 25