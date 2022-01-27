WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 27, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

FRI JAN 28

Darkwater Duo and Company – Balloons – Ellicottville

Cirque Mechanics: Birdhouse Factory – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SAT JAN 29

The Highlife – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Tim Britt – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Backlog – Fat Daddy’s – Warren

Derek Davis Duo – Cockaigne Ski Club – Cherry Creek

Doug Phillips Duo – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Wasted Whiskey – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville

Jesse Taylor Smith – 21 Brix Winery – Portland

Movies at The Reg: West Side Story – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SUN JAN 30

Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON JAN 31

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED FEB 02