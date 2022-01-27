WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 27, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

FRI JAN 28

  • Darkwater Duo and Company – Balloons – Ellicottville
  • Cirque Mechanics: Birdhouse Factory – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SAT JAN 29

  • The Highlife – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • Tim Britt – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Backlog – Fat Daddy’s – Warren
  • Derek Davis Duo – Cockaigne Ski Club – Cherry Creek
  • Doug Phillips Duo – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
  • Wasted Whiskey – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville
  • Jesse Taylor Smith – 21 Brix Winery – Portland
  • Movies at The Reg: West Side Story – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SUN JAN 30 

  • Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON JAN 31 

  • Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED FEB 02

  • Movies at The Reg: Julia – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

