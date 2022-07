WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 14, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JUL 14

Open Mic Night – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Derek Davis – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood

Smokehouse – Lakeside Park – Mayville

Scott Bradley and John Cross – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Ion Sky acoustic – The Trillium Lodge – Cherry Creek

FRI JUL 15

Smokehouse – Vikings Lake Park Lodge – Maple Springs

Marshmellow Overcoat – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Kyle Gustafson – Annex 25 Art Gallery – Westfield

Movies at The Reg: Lightyear – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT JUL 16

Beyond the Blue summer concert series with Bella’s Bartok, Upstate, The Arcadian Wild, Dirty Blanket, Folkfaces and The Plate Scrapers – The Heron Farm and Events Center – Sherman

Backlog – Sneakers Bar – Jamestown

Karl/Marks Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Public Water Supply – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Flight – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

The Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Casey Lyon – The Corner Scoop – Frewsburg

Pedro and The Smooth Cats – The House That Jack Built – Bemus Point

Prestige Worldwide – The Fish – Bemus Point

The Untouchables – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Hot Apple Pie Band – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Movies at The Reg: Lightyear (sensory friendly) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN JUL 17

Tune In Tokyo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Lenny Sales – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Virgil Cain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

JB Martin and Smokin’ Dog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Backlog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON JUL 18

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

TUE JUL 19

Arts on Fire LIVE with Hot At Bats – WRFA Radio – 107.9 FM and Facebook and YouTube

WED JUL 20