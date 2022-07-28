WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 28, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU JUL 28
- Open Jam – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- In Crowd – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood
- No Consensus – Lakeside Park – Mayville
FRI JUL 29
- Kyle Gustafson and Emily Strong – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Gavin Paterniti – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Juvenile Characteristics – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Smilo & The Ghost – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Movies at The Reg: The Birdcage – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT JUL 30
- Beyond the Blue summer concert series Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Root Shock, Mosaic Foundation, Keith Secola, Carlos Jones and The Plus Band, December Wind and Kite String – The Heron Farm and Event Center – Sherman
- Well Worn Boot with Oats Holy Roller – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Dredneks with Matty B and the Dirty Pickles – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Pearl City Jazz – Lucille Ball Memorial Park – Celoron
- Michael Hund – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Midnight Smoke – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- SON – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Steve Spears – The Corner Scoop – Frewsburg
- Small Town Revelation – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Public Water Supply – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Lenny Sales – The Cooler Bar and Grille – Sherman
SUN JUL 31
- Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Marshmellow Overcoat – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Brian K Chase – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- The Rooftop Project Band – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
MON AUG 01
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED AUG 03
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Tim Britt Band – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
