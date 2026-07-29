WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 30, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU JUL 30

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Interstate Daydream – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

Brown Dog Acoustics – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood

Vin DeRosa – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Laura & Logan – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Trombone Schutte & Jazz Crossing – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Porcelain Train – Johnson Estate Winery – Westfield

Mike Chase – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Silver Xtreme/Midnight Recovery – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk

FRI JUL 31

Harmony Dillingham – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Hallow Society – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

Brian Hanna – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

We Speak Canadian – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Karson Reumann – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Taylor Remaid – Bemus Point Village Park – Bemus Point

Ion Sky – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Slim & Red – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

One Boomer – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Fred Leopard – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Daniel Cecil – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

The Maybee Experience – Ellicottville Brewing at Little Valley – Little Valley

Movies at The Reg: Disclosure Day – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT AUG 01

Rustic Ramblers – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Earl Wallace Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

ReignMaker/Flight – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Two For Flinching – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Polleywood Nights – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs

Smokin’ 45 – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

The Hagg Bothers – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Juvenile Characteristics – The Cooler – Sherman

Laura & Logan – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Kris Meekins – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SUN AUG 02

Virgil Cain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

GoldiRocks – Bemus Point Village Park – Bemus Point

aKoostikly Challenged – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Miranda Wilcox – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs

The Living Room Jam Band – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

TUE AUG 04

Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

Concord Station – Ribs N Bones – Warren, PA

Dirty Shirley – The White Inn – Fredonia

WED AUG 05