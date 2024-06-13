WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 13, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU JUN 13
- Tom Segura – Northwest Arena – Jamestown
- Darkwater Duo – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Lenny and The Landshark – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
FRI JUN 14
- Miranda Wilcox – Brazil Lounge/Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Polleywood Nights – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Sixpence – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown
- Kings Express – Harley-Davidson of Jamestown – Falconer
- A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Kev Rowe and Friends – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
SAT JUN 15
- The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Lopaka Rootz – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Hello City (Barenaked Ladies tribute)/Kev Rowe and Friends – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Along for The Ride/Donald Beck – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Backlog – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Ion Sky – Vikings Lake Lodge – Bemus Point
- OsbornNash – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- OLDFISH – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Chadakoin Duo – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
SUN JUN 16
- Paul Hunter – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Charity Nuse/Kallie Williams and Kayla Lowe – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Lenny and The Landshark – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Bill Ward’s Sunday sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Sweet Jane Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Duke Sherman Band – Pine Junction – Sherman
MON JUN 17
- Jade Giambrone – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
TUE JUN 18
- Open mic – Ashville General Store – Ashville
WED JUN 19
- Derek & Angel – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- You Had Me at Cello (dueling cellos) – Guppy’s – Bemus Point
