WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 13, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU JUN 13

Tom Segura – Northwest Arena – Jamestown

Darkwater Duo – Busti Tap House – Busti

Lenny and The Landshark – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

FRI JUN 14

Miranda Wilcox – Brazil Lounge/Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Polleywood Nights – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Sixpence – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown

Kings Express – Harley-Davidson of Jamestown – Falconer

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Kev Rowe and Friends – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

SAT JUN 15

The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Lopaka Rootz – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Hello City (Barenaked Ladies tribute)/Kev Rowe and Friends – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Along for The Ride/Donald Beck – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Backlog – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Ion Sky – Vikings Lake Lodge – Bemus Point

OsbornNash – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

OLDFISH – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Chadakoin Duo – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

SUN JUN 16

Paul Hunter – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Charity Nuse/Kallie Williams and Kayla Lowe – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Lenny and The Landshark – Busti Tap House – Busti

Bill Ward’s Sunday sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Sweet Jane Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Duke Sherman Band – Pine Junction – Sherman

MON JUN 17

Jade Giambrone – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

TUE JUN 18

Open mic – Ashville General Store – Ashville

WED JUN 19